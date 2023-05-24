Buy Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 465: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India

SCIL reported a subdued Q4FY23 performance with 12% and 286 bps miss in consolidated revenue at Rs. 652 crore (down 1.9% y-o-y) and OPM at 12.4% (down 404 bps y-o-y), respectively, as domestic business was impacted by higher channel inventory and lower margins. Thus, consolidated operating profit/PAT of Rs. 81 crore/Rs. 72 crore, down 26%/3% y-o-y, was 28%/13% below our estimate. Domestic revenue declined sharply by 29% due to a challenging demand environment, given high channel inventory and fall in product prices on excess supply. Export revenue grew by 53% y-o-y, led by strong growth from Africa/Japan/Europe, but LatAm revenue declined by 24% y-o-y, given high channel inventory. Near-term demand may remain subdued, given high channel inventory; but we remain confident on long-term growth prospects, given massive CRAMs opportunity from the parent (exploring additional 4-5 molecule manufacturing opportunity from the parent apart from the current five proprietary products, which would start contributing to revenue in FY2024).



Outlook

A sharp correction of 21% in the stock price in CY23YTD factors in near-term demand concerns and earnings impact from restricted use of glyphosate through PCOs. We believe current levels provide a good entry opportunity for investors. We maintain Buy on SCIL with a revised PT of Rs. 465.

