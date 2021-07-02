MARKET NEWS

Buy Sumitomo Chemical India: target of Rs 448: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sumitomo Chemical India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 448 in its research report dated July 01, 2021.

July 02, 2021
Sharekhan's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India


Robust export growth prospects led by 1) CRAMS opportunity from parent SCC (to supply five products worth Rs. 200-250 crore), 2) higher sales to LatAm (SCC acquired Nufram’s distribution business in LatAm) and 3) doubled capacity of tebuconazole. We expect a 13% revenue CAGR over FY21-24E. Focus on high margin PGRs/herbicides, rising share of specialty chemicals, further synergies from Excel Crop Care to drive 346 bps expansion in margins and take EBITDA margins to ~22% in FY24. Promising H1FY22 outlook in volume terms, price hikes and margin given good agronomics in India (above normal monsoon and higher crop prices in India) and adequate inventories to supply products in the upcoming Kharif season.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on SCIL with a revised PT of Rs. 448 as massive contract manufacturing opportunity from parent provides superior growth prospects and expect SCIL to enjoy premium valuation over domestic peers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sumitomo Chemical India
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:30 pm

