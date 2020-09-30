Buy Sudarshan Chemicals; target of Rs 585: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sudarshan Chemicals



One of the largest pigment manufacturers in its home market (with a 35% market share) and the fourth-largest globally, Sudarshan’s strong brand equity, leading position, regular capacity additions and focus on high-margin products have been its key strengths. We believe that the exit of global players (BASF, Clariant), coming capex (Rs8bn over FY20-23), product launches and focus on the global market will be its future growth drivers.

Outlook



We initiate coverage on Sudarshan Chemicals with a Buy at a TP of Rs585 (22.3x FY23e EPS). The auto-sector slowdown and ban on single-use plastic would trim its short-term performance.

