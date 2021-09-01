MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated August 30, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" >

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


Anti-dumping duty on mica pigment. The Finance Ministry has imposed anti-dumping duty on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments, excluding cosmetic-grade products. The duty will be ~US$2-3/kg and will be levied for five years. As per the initial document filed by the company, overall import volumes for mica pigment from key geographies is at ~2181 MT at an imported price of Rs 380/kg. The price undercutting is estimated to be ~20-30% as on inquiry date. Mica pigment currently contributes in low single digits to overall revenue of Sudarshan Chemical. Based on our calculation, sales volumes should be ~1300 MT against total capacity of ~3000 MT as per the pre-feasibility study report filed earlier. We expect potential earnings benefits due to price hike to be ~4-5% on FY21 PAT. We have not factored in any potential market share gains due to anti-dumping, going ahead. Any positive development can aid bottomline in high single digits on FY21 PAT.


Outlook


We value Sudarshan Chemical at 25x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 825/share (earlier Rs 795/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.