Buy Sudarshan Chemical; target of Rs 775: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 02, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


Sudarshan's Q4FY21 results were better than our estimates on the revenue, net profit front while margins were lower mainly due to a sharp increase in intermediates price. Revenues grew 28.4% YoY to Rs 576.5 crore led by 32.5% growth in pigment to Rs 532.6 crore amid strong volume. EBITDA margins improved 315 bps YoY to 15.2% mainly due to operational leverage being partially drag by cost inflation. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 62% YoY to Rs 87.5 crore. PAT grew 95.6% YoY to Rs 53.4 crore amid a strong operational performance, lower depreciation and higher other income.



Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 775 (26x FY23E EPS of Rs 29.8, earlier target price Rs 605).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical
first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:38 pm

