    Buy Sudarshan Chemical ; target of Rs 695: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated January 26, 2022.

    January 29, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical


    Established in 1951, Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry with ~35% market share and is also among the top four players globally. It has a wide portfolio of 4,000+ varieties of products of Azos, blue and green, high performance pigments (HPPs), effects, pigment preparations and inorganics • Among end users, coatings industries contribute highest followed by plastics, inks, cosmetics and other applications.



    Outlook


    We maintain our rating to BUY on the back of better growth outlook from speciality pigments. We value Sudarshan Chemical at 27x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 695/share (earlier Rs 735/share).

    At 17:30 Sudarshan Chemical Industries was quoting at Rs 576.35, up Rs 0.45, or 0.08 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 591.05 and an intraday low of Rs 574.05.

    It was trading with volumes of 5,594 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 9,545 shares, a decrease of -41.39 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.61 percent or Rs 3.55 at Rs 575.90.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 791.95 and 52-week low Rs 486.10 on 02 July, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 27.22 percent below its 52-week high and 18.57 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,989.91 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 09:14 pm
