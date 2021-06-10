MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries: target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (SCIL) reported solid Q4FY2021 results with stronger-than-expected revenue growth of 19.8% y-o-y and resilient margin at 15.1% (up 169 bps y-o-y). Sharp 19%/44% beat in operating profit/PAT at Rs. 87 crore/Rs. 53 crore, up 44%/58% y-o-y. Strong revenue growth was driven by 32.4% y-o-y revenue growth for the pigment segment to Rs. 533 crore, supported by volume growth of 27%/42% y-o-y for specialty/non-specialty products. Capex plan of Rs. 600 crore is nearing completion in FY2022 with incremental revenue potential of Rs. 1,000 crore-1,200 crore over the next 3-4 years. Rise in share of specialty chemical in revenue (versus 69% in FY2022) to improve margins. We expect SCIL to sustain high double-digit earnings growth over FY2022E-FY2023E with RoE of ~24%, led by its dominant position in the pigments market and capacity augmentation plan.


Outlook


Hence, we retain Buy on SCIL with a revised PT of Rs. 780.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey