Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 621: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 621 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Sales grew by 19.6% YoY to Rs 5.06bn (D.est: Rs 4.2bn). Gross margins remained flattish on a YoY basis at 42.8%. EBITDA grew by 26.5% YoY to Rs 796mn (D.est: Rs 641mn), with healthy EBITDA margin of 15.7% (up 90bps YoY). PAT growth too beat our estimates as the company reported a growth of 38.3% YoY.



Outlook


We have upgraded our FY21/FY22/FY23 earnings by 32.9/8.2/12.8% owing to a strong 3QFY21 performance coupled with growth coming in from new geographies like Japan and rich product mix. We revise our target price to Rs 621/share and maintain buy rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:48 pm

