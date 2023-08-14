Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries

SCIL continue to show improved financial performance on y-o-y basis though results were below our estimate due to the impact of demand side challenges and tough global macroeconomi conditions. Revenue/OPM at Rs. 608 crore/11.5% was up 10%/402 bps y-o-y but lagged our estimate. PAT (adjusted for FX loss and exception items) of Rs. 24 crore (up 113% y-o-y) was also 22% below our estimate. Pigment division growth was led by 5% y-o-y rise in export revenues to Rs. 272 crore aided by improved demand for the products post a subdued demand in FY23. Pigment specialty revenues grew by 3% y-o-y to Rs. 363 crore while Pigment non-specialty revenue remained flat y-o-y at Rs. 174 crore. The management hinted at a gradual ramp-up of new products given concern of global economic slowdown and expect full revenue potential of recently completed Rs. 750 crore capex would be visible over next four years. Gross margin improvement would continue as the contribution of new products improves. Land monetisation would help in deleveraging of balance sheet.

Outlook

We believe that improvement in domestic demand in H2FY24 and ramp-up in new projects would revive growth in FY2024. Consolidation in the global pigment industry bodes well for long-term earnings growth of SCIL. Hence, we maintain buy on SCIL with a revised PT of Rs. 600. The stock trades at 17.5x/23.9x FY2E/FY25E EPS.

