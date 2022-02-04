MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Subros; target of Rs 416: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 416 in its research report dated February 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Khambatta Securities' research report on Subros


    Subros reported lower revenues in 3Q FY22 on a y-o-y basis (-9.3%) while 9M FY22 sales grew by a healthy 37%. 3Q FY22 EBITDA declined by 40% y-o-y owing to the sales de-growth as well as margin compression (-372 bps y-o-y) resulting from higher shipping, commodity, packaging and diesel costs, increased overheads, and changes in product mix. Employee costs have gone up on a y-o-y basis due to salary uplifts implemented in April 2021. PAT declined during the quarter, both in absolute and margin terms due to the decline at the EBITDA level.



    Outlook


    During 3Q FY22, Subros won its first railway coach AC contract. The Subros stock has appreciated 48% since we initiated coverage with a BUY rating on 17 September 2020. Basis a strong launch pipeline and expectations of healthy growth at auto OEMs, led by Maruti, we reiterate a BUY rating with a price target of Rs 416 (at 27.0x FY24E EPS) and an upside of 15% from current levels.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 17:30 Subros was quoting at Rs 361.05, down Rs 1.00, or 0.28 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 365.60 and an intraday low of Rs 360.25.

    It was trading with volumes of 1,173 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,871 shares, a decrease of -59.14 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.99 percent or Rs 7.35 at Rs 362.05.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 418.00 and 52-week low Rs 283.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 20 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.64 percent below its 52-week high and 27.38 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,355.34 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Subros
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 09:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.