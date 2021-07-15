MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Subros; target of Rs 385: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated July 12, 2021.

Broker Research
July 15, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Subros


With 65% of FY21 revenues coming from the Suzuki group (Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Motor Gujarat combined), management expects the Suzuki group’s contribution to be 65% to 70% in the next 3 years. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are amongst other major customers of Subros with the company commanding shares of ~20% and ~30% of the thermal products’ business generated from the OEMs. Management has a revenue target of Rs 100 crore from Home AC in FY22 (Rs 88 crore or 5% revenue contribution in FY21). With capacity utilisation of 50% to 55% in 4Q FY21, the Home AC unit has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units with the potential to generate peak revenues of ~Rs 200 crore. Capex plans include Rs 110-110 crore / Rs 70 crore / Rs 65 crore in FY22/FY23/FY24 in brownfield expansion, leading to the expasnion of HVAC/compressor capacities from 20 lakh / 15 lakh units to 25-27.5 lakh / 20 lakh units.


Outlook


Basis expectations of robust sales growth, driven by buoyant end-market demand, and improvement in profitability, we reiterate a BUY rating with a price target of Rs 385 (at 22.0x FY23E EPS) and an upside of 18% from current levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Subros
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.