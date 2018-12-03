App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Subros; target of Rs 384: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 384 in its research report dated December 03, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Subros


Subros Ltd is a joint venture with 40% ownership by Suri family and 13% each by Denso Corporation (Denso) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). Subros, is an integrated manufacturer and market leader for auto air-conditioning units and manufactures thermal products such as compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC loop for automotive applications. Subros caters to the Pvs, Buses, Trucks, Refrigeration Transport, off roaders, Railways & AC Manufacturers. SL has 4 plants located at Noida, 2 at Mannesar, 1 each at Pune, Chennai & Gujarat.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the Subros stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 384 over the next 18 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Recommendations #Subros

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.