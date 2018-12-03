Buy Subros; target of Rs 384: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Subros

Subros Ltd is a joint venture with 40% ownership by Suri family and 13% each by Denso Corporation (Denso) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). Subros, is an integrated manufacturer and market leader for auto air-conditioning units and manufactures thermal products such as compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all connecting elements required to complete AC loop for automotive applications. Subros caters to the Pvs, Buses, Trucks, Refrigeration Transport, off roaders, Railways & AC Manufacturers. SL has 4 plants located at Noida, 2 at Mannesar, 1 each at Pune, Chennai & Gujarat.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the Subros stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 384 over the next 18 months.

