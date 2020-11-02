172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-strides-pharma-sciences-target-of-rs-864-sharekhan-6050951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Strides Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 864: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Strides Pharma Sciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 864 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Strides Pharma Sciences


The results missed estimates. Revenues grew 11% YoY to Rs 793 crore while the adjusted PAT at Rs 44 crore declined by 9%. Strtides expects a marked improvement in its performance in 2HFY2021 as compared to 1HFY2021, driven by a sturdy growth across segments of regulated and emerging markets. Despite of a soft 1HFY21, Strides had retained its US revenue guidance of $230mn -$250 mn for FY21. Strong growth prospects and earnings visibility, sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios would support multiple re-ratings.



Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Strides Pharma Science (Strides) with a PT of Rs 864. Q2FY2021 was a soft quarter for Strides.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Strides Pharma Sciences

