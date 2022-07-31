English
    Buy Strides Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Strides Pharma Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Sciences


    Strides’ Q1Fy23 operating performance improved sequentially as the company reported operating profits for the third consecutive quarter. The revenues are better than the estimates while the operating profit too has improved QoQ, but missed the estimates. Going ahead, the US business’ performance is expected to stage a marked improved with the green shoots of revival visible. Management has guided for a $250 mn revenues from the US For FY23. Which translates into a strong growth. The other regulated markets are expected to sustain their strong growth momentum.


    Outlook


    The stock price has corrected sharply by ~59% from its 52 week highs the valuations now appear reasonable. This coupled with the encouraging outlook for the US business, we retain Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs 450.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
