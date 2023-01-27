Buy Strides Pharma Sciences, target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Sciences

Strides Pharma Sciences (Strides) posted strong numbers in Q3FY2023 with the fifth consecutive quarter of a sequential improvement in EBITDA margins to 13.5% from 0.6% in Q3FY2022. Revenues grew by 8.9% y-o-y to Rs. 864.8 crore; adjusted PAT stood at Rs. 61.3 crore. US business continued to grow at a strong rate in Q3FY2023, since Q1FY2023. The company management is hopeful of reaching to pre-COVID EBITDA margins in the short term.

Outlook

The stock has corrected by ~16% over the last one year and is trading at a reasonable valuations of 11.6x/8.3x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450.

