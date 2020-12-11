PlusFinancial Times
Buy Strides Pharma Science: target of Rs 980 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Strides Pharma Science has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated December 10, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:41 PM IST

Sharekhan's research repor on Strides Pharma Science


Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) is witnessing improved traction across its business segments, which is expected to sustain going ahead. Healthy growth in the base business and a strong product launch pipeline provide ample visibility for growth of the US business. Growth prospects in other regulated markets are also likely to get better, led by new product launches, increased market share, and portfolio optimisation efforts. The areas of sterile injectables, bio-pharmaceuticals and bio-similar are expected to pick up gradually and would be the long term growth drivers.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 980.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Strides Pharma Science
first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:06 pm

