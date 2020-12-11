Buy Strides Pharma Science: target of Rs 980 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Strides Pharma Science

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) is witnessing improved traction across its business segments, which is expected to sustain going ahead. Healthy growth in the base business and a strong product launch pipeline provide ample visibility for growth of the US business. Growth prospects in other regulated markets are also likely to get better, led by new product launches, increased market share, and portfolio optimisation efforts. The areas of sterile injectables, bio-pharmaceuticals and bio-similar are expected to pick up gradually and would be the long term growth drivers.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 980.

