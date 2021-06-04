MARKET NEWS

Buy Strides Pharma Science; target of Rs 936: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Strides Pharma Science has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 936 in its research report dated June 03, 2021.

June 04, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Strides Pharma Science


Strides revenues in Q4FY21 grew by 47% YoY to Rs.908 cr during the quarter with sales growth in the regulated markets and emerging markets. The emerging markets grew by 107% YoY with growth in institutional biz. driven by TDL. The company announced its partnership with TLC to launch Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg. We expect a revenue CAGR of 15% over FY21E-FY23E on the back of strong existing product portfolio, new product basket to aid COVID treatment and strengthening of front-end presence.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade our rating from “Accumulate” to “Buy” based on 16x FY22E EPS and target price of Rs.936.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Strides Pharma Science
first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:28 pm

