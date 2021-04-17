Buy Stove kraft; target of Rs 600: Profitmart Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Profitmart Securities research report on Stove kraft

Incorporated in 1999 by Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, SKL is involved in the manufacture and retail of a wide range of kitchen solutions under Pigeon and Gilma brands. It acts as an exclusive partner for kitchen appliances of the BLACK + DECKER brand. SKL’s products comprise cookware and cooking appliances across brands, while the home solutions constitutes of various household utilities, including the recently introduced LED bulbs, oxymeters, etc. SKL markets its products under flagship brands Pigeon (86% of FY20 sales; pressure cookers, non-stick cookware, LPG gas stoves, induction cooktops and LED products), Gilma (2.5% of FY20 sales; chimneys, hobs and cooktops) and licensed ‘Black and Decker’ brand (2.7% of FY20 sales).



Outlook

Hence we believe that the SKL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 600 over the next 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More