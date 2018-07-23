Buy Sterlite Technologies with a target of Rs 364: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Sterlite Technologies made a decent uptrend chart over a week as it decisively managed to break out and close above its long-term 200-days moving an average of Rs 290 levels.

The trend concludes the consolidation phase witnessed at Rs 409 levels towards Rs 267 levels which indicates a reversal in the trade setup. The scrip also witnessed a significant volume growth in the same period.

On the weekly price chart, the scrip registered a long bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal in the trend post its breakout at upper band.

Further, the weekly RSI at 63 signaled a buying regime at the current level along with positive cues from MACD suggesting an upward shift.

The scrip is currently holding immediate resistance at 384 and immediate support level at Rs 299. We have a buy recommendation for Sterlite Technologies which is currently trading at Rs. 330.85.

