Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies (Sterlite) has announced the signing of definitive agreements for acquisition of a European specialised optical fibre cable manufacturer Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A (Metallurgica) in all cash deal for the total consideration of Euro 47 mn (| 367 crore), to be funded by the mix of internal accruals and European debt instruments.

Outlook

The recent acquisition also seems to be “steal deal” and is likely to boost the management overall vision of achieving ~US$ 100 mn PAT by FY20. Given the robust growth potential (topline and earnings CAGR of 35.4% and 34.1%, respectively, in FY18-20E), we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. We value the company at 30x FY20E P/E to arrive at target price of | 450.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.