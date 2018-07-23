App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sterlite Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sterlite Technologies


UltraTech Cement reported volume growth of 32.6% YoY to 17.5 MT (above I-direct estimate of 17.1 MT) mainly led by an increase in utilisation of Jaypee assets to 70%, better sand availability and higher infra demand. Consequently, revenues increased 30.6% YoY to Rs 8,655.0 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 8,752.2 crore) However, 35.0% YoY increase in pet coke prices and 20% increase in diesel prices adversely impacted EBITDA/t (down 21.5% YoY to Rs 928/t) The company will commission its 4 MT grinding unit at Bara Uttar Pradesh by March 2019. Further, acquisition of Century’s cement business will take the total capacity to 111.1 MT.


Outlook


Higher infra spend along with a revival in the rural economy is expected to boost cement demand by 8% in FY18-20E. This, coupled with limited supply (3% CAGR in FY18-20E) is expected to drive utilisation and pricing. Further, the increase in load carrying capacity by truckers is expected to lower logistic cost (accounts for 30% of overall cost). This coupled with various cost efficiencies like higher WHR share (from 7% to 15%), cost optimisation of Jaypee plants (Rs 50/t) and use of alternative fuel is expected to keep UltraTech ahead of its peers in terms of profitability. Consequently, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 4,800/share (i.e. at 16x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sterlite Technologies

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.