Buy Sterlite Technologies; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

Nov 24, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sterlite Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated November 23, 2022.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a leading telecommunication infrastructure player with offerings in in optical fiber and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software.

We value STL at Rs 220 (Rs 295, earlier), at 18x FY24 P/E.

