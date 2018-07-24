App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sterlite Technologies, says Nandish Shah

The stock price is placed above all important moving average parameters, indicating a bullish trend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

On last Friday, Sterlite Technologies broke out from the downward sloping channel on the weekly chart by closing above the Rs 325 levels. Volumes have gone up along with the price rise in the last two weeks.

The stock price has been taking support at its 55-week exponential moving average. The stock price is placed above all important moving average parameters, indicating a bullish trend. Oscillators like RSI and ADX are indicating strength on the short-term charts. Therefore, we recommend buying Sterlite Technologies for the upside target of Rs 370 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 325.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 02:08 pm

