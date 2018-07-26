Buy Sterlite Technologies, expect 19% upside: Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Sterlite Technologies manufactures optical fiber, and is forward integrated to offer broadband services and network and telecom software as solutions. During the quarter, Sterlite Tech has acquired, through its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary Sterlite Technologies S.p.A, 100 percent stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A (Metallurgica).

The company has reported a revenue growth of 22.5 percent YoY for Q1FY19 at Rs 876 crores versus Rs 716 crores. The growth in revenues was mainly

driven by growth in products business and greater execution of projects business.

Sterlite Tech continues to witness strong order inflow owing to better industry prospects; its unexecuted order book now stands at Rs 6,033 crore, reflecting ~1.9x of the FY18 revenues and 92 percent growth over Q1-FY18.

Its ~75 percent of order book consists of high margin product segment. We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 per share.

