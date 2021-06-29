MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Steel Authority of India; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Steel Authority of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

Broker Research
June 29, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Steel Authority of India


SAIL reported an operationally steady set of numbers wherein EBITDA/tonne came in broadly in line with our estimate. For Q4FY21, EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 14145/tonne, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 15000/tonne (Q3FY21 EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 12089/tonne). For Q4FY21, sales volume was at 4.35 million tonne (MT), up 16% YoY (our estimate: 4.27 MT). For Q4FY21, standalone operations reported topline of Rs 23286 crore (up 44% YoY, 17% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 22354 crore. Standalone EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 6153 crore (up 21% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 6405 crore. For Q4FY21, EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 14145/tonne, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 15000/tonne (Q3FY21 EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 12089/tonne). During the quarter there was an exceptional expense of Rs 166 crore. Ensuing standalone PAT for Q4FY21 was at Rs 3444 crore (our estimate: Rs 3659 crore).



Outlook


We value the stock at 5.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 160 (earlier Rs 130). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Steel Authority of India
first published: Jun 29, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.