Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India

SBI saw a stable quarter; while core PAT missed PLe by 2.8% due to lower loan growth, NIM was largely in-line at 3.2% and asset quality was steady. Bank sounded confident of achieving a 15% growth in FY24E given (1) excess SLR of Rs4.0trn and (2) current capital can support growth of Rs7trn. We are factoring a 13% CAGR in loans over FY23-25E as sustained corporate growth is imperative to achieve 15% overall growth. Reported domestic NIM came in at 3.47% and bank would like to maintain this level of NIM for FY24E. However, we are factoring a 5bps decline in overall FY24 NIM to 2.94% and NIM upgrade would hinge on MCLR book repricing and better loan growth.

Outlook

As SBI is focused on physical and digital expansion, we raise opex by avg. 3.7% for FY24/25E which would be offset by reduction in provisions by avg. 33bps. We maintain multiple at 1.5x on core FY25E ABV. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP at Rs770

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

State Bank of India - 05 -08 - 2023 - prabhu