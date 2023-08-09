Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 750 : HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India

SBIN posted a mixed bag of results with the highest-ever quarterly earnings again, led by lower opex and credit costs. However, loan growth moderated (+1% QoQ) in addition to a 37bps QoQ decline in domestic NIMs (3.47%) and lower other income. Gross slippages flared up to 1% annualised, primarily from the retail segment, but were offset by recoveries/w-offs that resulted in a flattish GNPA (2.8%). SBIN continued to maintain surplus SLR (INR4trn) and a comfortable LDR (~73%), especially in light of modest deposit growth. This should likely keep NIMs in the guided range of ~3.5% for FY24.

Outlook

We tweak our estimates for a lower credit cost, partly offset by softer other income and watch out for sustainability of cost-to-income trajectory; maintain BUY with a SOTPbased target price of INR750 (core bank at 1.3x Mar-25 ABVPS).

