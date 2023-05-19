English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 732: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 732 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on State Bank of India

    SBIN posted its highest-ever quarterly profit and a strong beat, led by healthy loan growth (+17% YoY), better fees and lower credit costs, having front-loaded its provisions during 9MFY23 on a prudent basis. Asset quality remains strong, with GNPA at 2.8% (-36bps QoQ) and the restructured pool registering a marginal improvement to 0.8%. Operating expenses flared up QoQ on account of wage revision and franchise-building initiatives, resulting in an elevated C/I ratio at ~55%. While a relatively low LDR (~73%) and high stock of surplus SLR (INR4trn) offers comfort on incremental loan growth, management has guided for modest growth in deposits, backed by excess liquidity on the balance sheet.

    Outlook

    We tweak our FY24E/FY25E estimates to factor in stronger loan growth and lower credit costs, partly offset by higher opex; maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based target price of INR732 (core bank at 1.2x Mar-25 ABVPS)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

