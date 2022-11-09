Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 715: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on State Bank of India

Post the treasury hit leading to a profit miss, SBI made a strong come back in 2Q, reporting its highest-ever quarterly PAT at Rs132bn (Emkay est.: Rs95bn) on the back of robust credit growth, sharp margin uptick and lower LLP. Bank guides for sustained healthy growth/margin and reduction in NPAs, which should drive its RoA to ~1% in the mid-term. Bank clocked higher-than-industry credit growth at 20% YoY/5% QoQ, led by strong traction in retail/corporate growth. Bank believes that the impact of rate hikes on credit demand is not prominent enough yet and, thus, expects growth to remain healthy in the near-to-medium term. This, coupled with continued asset re-pricing, should help the bank sustain margins at around current levels, with an upward bias. Bank has seen steady improvement in asset quality, with NNPA now below 1%, given its aggressive provisioning stance; the restructured pool too moderated, to 0.9% of loans. Bank claims that it has not been intimated by the RBI on any standard provision shortfall towards stressed PSU entities, while it remains well covered and hence expects any impact to be manageable.

Outlook

Factoring-in better growth/margins and lower LLP, partly offset by higher staff cost due to ad hoc provisions towards wage revision, we raise our earnings for FY23-25E by 10-14% and expect the bank to report decadal-high RoE of 15-18% without equity dilution. We retain BUY on the stock, with revised TP of Rs715 (earlier Rs640), based on 1.4x (earlier 1.3x) Sep-24E standalone ABV and subsidiary valuation of Rs206.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

State Bank of India - 07-11-2022 - emkay