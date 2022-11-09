Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India
SBI reported strong Core PPoP growth at 17% y-o-y / 7% q-o-q driven by sharp margin improvement. PAT reported at Rs. 13,265 crore was also above street expectations and our estimates (28%) driven by strong PPoP growth (17% y-o-y/ 66% q-o-q) and lower core credit cost (28 bps annualized versus 62 bps q-o-q & 44 bps y-o-y). Bank reported a healthy loan growth of 21% y-o-y/ 5% q-o-q led by strong growth in domestic corporate book (21% y-o-y), overseas book (30%) along with retail advances growing at 19% y-o-y driven by home loans and personal loans growing at healthy pace. However, domestic deposits mobilization was weak. Gross slippages were at just 40 bps vs 166 bps (calc. as % of 12-month trailing advances) sequentially, coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades along with contained write offs, asset quality saw sharp improvement with GNPA & NNPA ratios falling by 39 bps / 20 bps q-o-q to 3.52%/0.8%. PCR at ~ 78% vs 75% q-o-q.
Outlook
At CMP, SBI trades at 1.1x and 1.0x its FY2023E and FY2024 core BV. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 710. SBI remains our top pick among PSU bank`s basket.
