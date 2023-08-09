Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

SBI reported a PAT of Rs. 16,884 crore (up 178% y-o-y/1% q-o-q) above estimates mainly led by 43% y-o-y/ 25% q-o-q decline in provisions. Total credit cost stood at 31 bps vs. 42 bps q-o-q and 63 bps y-o-y. However, core PPoP growth (up 11% y-o-y/ down 6% q-o-q) was weaker than expectations, led by lower-than-expected NIMs (down 27 bps q-o-q) and lower core fee income despite lower opex growth. GNPA/ NNPA ratios remained stable q-o-q at 2.76%/0.71%. PCR at ~75% stable q-o-q. Net slippages were at Rs 4,265 crore (0.61% of 12-month trailing advances) versus negative net slippages in the past quarter mainly due to seasonality in Q1 and these were transitory in nature. Asset quality outlook continues to remain stable to positive. Bank reported a healthy return ratio with RoA/RoE (cal.) at 1.2%/20% in Q1FY24.

Outlook

We believe bank is likely to sustain RoA of over 1% in the near to medium term. At the CMP, SBI trades at 0.9x/0.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E core BV estimates. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 710.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

State Bank of India - 07 -08 - 2023 - khan