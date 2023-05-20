English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

    SBI reported solid earnings beat, with PAT at Rs. 16,695 crore (up 83% y-o-y/18% q-o-q), led by a 54% y-o-y/ 42% q-o-q decline in provisions. Core credit cost stood at 16 bps vs. 21 bps q-o-q and 49 bps y-o-y. However, core PPoP growth (up 17% y-o-y/ 2% q-o-q) moderated, led by higher opex growth (27% y-o-y/22% q-o-q) despite strong revenue growth. Asset-quality outlook continues to remain stable to positive. Net slippages were negative during the quarter. GNPA and NNPA ratios improved by 36 bps/10 bps q-o-q to 3.14%/0.77%. PCR at ~76% was stable q-o-q. The bank is positioned well to handle any incremental burden on account of ECL provisions, if any, as it already has non-NPA provisions of ~1.1% of loans outside PCR.


    We believe the bank is likely to sustain a core RoA trajectory of 1% in the near to medium term. At the CMP, SBI trades at 0.9x/0.8x its FY2024E/FY2025E core BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 710. SBI remains our top pick among PSU banks.

    For all recommendations report, click here

