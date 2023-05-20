Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

SBI reported solid earnings beat, with PAT at Rs. 16,695 crore (up 83% y-o-y/18% q-o-q), led by a 54% y-o-y/ 42% q-o-q decline in provisions. Core credit cost stood at 16 bps vs. 21 bps q-o-q and 49 bps y-o-y. However, core PPoP growth (up 17% y-o-y/ 2% q-o-q) moderated, led by higher opex growth (27% y-o-y/22% q-o-q) despite strong revenue growth. Asset-quality outlook continues to remain stable to positive. Net slippages were negative during the quarter. GNPA and NNPA ratios improved by 36 bps/10 bps q-o-q to 3.14%/0.77%. PCR at ~76% was stable q-o-q. The bank is positioned well to handle any incremental burden on account of ECL provisions, if any, as it already has non-NPA provisions of ~1.1% of loans outside PCR.



Outlook

We believe the bank is likely to sustain a core RoA trajectory of 1% in the near to medium term. At the CMP, SBI trades at 0.9x/0.8x its FY2024E/FY2025E core BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 710. SBI remains our top pick among PSU banks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

