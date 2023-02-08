Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

SBI reported solid earnings growth of 68% y-o-y driven by strong operating profit growth of 36% y-o-y and a 17% y-o-y decline in provisions. Strong NII growth of 24% y-o-y (with margin expanding 35 bps y-o-y & 18 bps q-o-q) and a reversal of MTM provisions supported by a strong growth in operating profits. However, the key focus was around the exposure to the Adani Group. The bank stated that its O/S exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88% of loans (~Rs.27,000 crore). In terms of net worth, it stands at ~8.4%. The 0.88% exposure includes both fund-based as well as non-fund-based exposure. Currently, bank do not envisage any challenge in their ability to service obligation and guided that their exposure is towards projects that have tangible assets and strong cash flows. On the positive side, bank does not have exposure towards Loans against shares of the group companies. SBI reported healthy loan growth of 19% y-o-y/ 4% q-o-q which was broad based across segments. However, domestic deposits mobilization was below par. Gross slippages were at just 50 bps vs 40 bps qoq (calc. as % of 12m trailing advances) and contained recoveries and upgrades along with higher write offs, asset quality improved with GNPA & NNPA ratios falling by 38 bps / 3 bps q-o-q to 3.14%/0.77%. PCR at ~ 76% versus 78% q-o-q.

Outlook

At CMP, SBI trades at 1.0x/ 0.8x/ 0.7x its FY2023E/ FY2024E/ FY2025E core BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 710. SBI remains our top pick among PSU bank`s basket.

