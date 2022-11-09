 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 09, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

SBI is a public sector bank and also the largest bank in India with a balance sheet size of over ~ Rs 52 lakh crore. Strength in retail portfolios, best operating metrics in the PSU banking space • Large subsidiaries, strong outlook adding value to the bank.

Outlook

Hence, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.3x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 192/share to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 700 from Rs 650 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

State Bank of India - 07-11-2022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #State Bank of India
first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.