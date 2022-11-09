English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India


    SBI is a public sector bank and also the largest bank in India with a balance sheet size of over ~ Rs 52 lakh crore. Strength in retail portfolios, best operating metrics in the PSU banking space • Large subsidiaries, strong outlook adding value to the bank.



    Outlook


    Hence, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.3x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 192/share to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 700 from Rs 650 earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

