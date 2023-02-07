English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

    SBI is a public sector bank and also the largest bank in India with a balance sheet size of over ~ Rs 53 lakh crore. • Strength in retail portfolios, best operating metrics in the PSU banking space • Large subsidiaries, strong outlook adding value to the bank Q3FY23 Results: SBI reported a stellar PAT beating estimates. • GNPA, NNPA rose 38 bps, 3 bps QoQ, respectively; slippage ratio at 0.72% • NII up 24.1% YoY, NIMs improved QoQ by 18 bps • Other income saw substantial growth led by write back of MTM losses. Lower provisions & healthy topline resulted in PAT growth of 68.5% YoY at Rs 14206 crore • Gross advances up 18.6% YoY, deposits up 9.5% YoY; CASA at 44.5%.


    Outlook

    Thus, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.2x FY25E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 172/share to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 700 from Rs 750 earlier as multiples across banks have moderated.