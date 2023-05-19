Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 700: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on State Bank of India

SBI has once again delivered a strong earnings beat, at Rs167bn (Emkay: Rs127bn), mainly led by healthy growth, continued increase in margin/core fees, and lower provisions. Staff cost was higher owing to wage-revision provision (Rs15bn) as well as PLI incentive. Going forward, the bank expects growth to moderate to 12-14% in FY24 from 17% in FY23, but continued traction in the retail portfolio, along with MCLR repricing and LDR improvement, should support margins. Bank has not indicated any net ECL shortfall, but our workings suggest a likely shortfall of ~1% of loans under the Base stress case which, though, looks easily manageable. Bank has delivered its decadal-best RoA, of ~1%/RoE of ~18% in FY23; we expect it to deliver 1% RoA/16-18% RoE over FY24-26E, without factoring-in a capital raise. Bank claims that it is in no hurry to raise capital, given the strong internal accruals.



Outlook

We roll-forward our TP on FY25E ABV, valuing the standalone bank at 1.3x now vs 1.4x Dec-24E ABV which, coupled with subsidiaries’/investment value of Rs180/sh (vs Rs206 earlier), leads to TP of Rs700/share (vs Rs715 earlier). We retain BUY.

