Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 660: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on State Bank of India
State Bank of India (SBI) reported mixed performance during Q4FY22 with profit growth of 41% YoY to INR 9,114 cr was lower than our estimate of INR 10,152 cr, driven by 35% YoY decline in provisions. Operating profit growth was lower at 6.5% YoY to INR 19,717 cr was 7% below than our estimate, impacted due to high overhead cost and investment depreciation. NII for the quarter increased by 15% YoY/2% QoQ to INR 31,198 cr as against our expectations of INR 31,061 cr. NIM was flat QoQ at 3.4% as yield on advances sustained at 7.6% and cost of deposits was flat QoQ at 3.83%. Slippages ratio was curtailed at ~0.4% QoQ and GNPA improved by 53bps QoQ at 3.97% led by strong recoveries and upgrades. Overall, credit cost for Q4FY22 stood at 0.49% with rise in provisioning coverage to 75% (from 71% QoQ). On the business front, advances growth has gathered pace in Q4FY22 and recorded 11.6% YoY/6% QoQ growth led by 11% QoQ uptick in corporate segment.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of INR 660, based on SOTP valuation.
