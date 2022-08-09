Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 640: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on State Bank of India

Despite the system beating credit growth, SBI missed on PAT at Rs61bn (estimate: Rs85bn) mainly due to MTM hit on investments of Rs65bn. This was further accentuated by slight slip on margins and lower bad debt recovery. We believe a softer increase in G-sec yields on incremental basis (protected till 7.45% yield) and opex advantage (due to lower retirement provisions/separate subsidiary for back-end work) should help the bank report healthy profitability in 9MFY23. SBI also reported strong credit growth at 16% yoy/3% qoq, but it was mainly led by strong growth in low-margin overseas book, thus mainly driving down margins by 10bps qoq to 3%. However, we believe better LDR and re-pricing of assets should support margin uptick, which coupled with lower opex should lead to healthy core-profit CAGR at 20% over FY22-25E. Gross slippages in 1Q were seasonally higher at Rs101bn/1.6% of loans, thereby taking-off the pace of sharp deceleration in NPAs for three quarters to 3.9%. However, restructured pool moderated to 1% of loans. Factoring higher treasury loss, we have cut our earnings estimates for FY23-25E by 9-3%, but we still report a decadal-high RoE of 14-17% without factoring in any equity dilution.



Outlook

SBI has come a long way and is now far better placed in terms of delivering sustained profitable growth, but it still trades at cheap valuations (1x FY24E ABV). Retain Buy/OW in EAP with a TP of Rs640, valuing the core bank at 1.3x June FY24E ABV and subs/investments at Rs207. SBI remains one of our preferred large-cap stocks after ICICI Bank.

State Bank of India - 080822 - emkay