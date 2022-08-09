 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Aug 09, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India

SBIN reported a 14% YoY growth in core PPOP. However, higher treasury losses (INR65.5b) dented earnings, which declined 7% YoY to INR60.7b.  NII stood a tad weaker. However, the outlook remains encouraging as the bank benefits from the re-pricing of its floating rate loan portfolio, amounting to 74% of total loans. We expect NII to grow at an average 16% over FY22-24. Despite a rise in fresh slippages to INR101b, the GNPA/NNPA ratio declined marginally by 6bp/2bp QoQ to 3.91%/1% in 1QFY23, led by recoveries and upgrades. The restructured book fell to 1% of loans. A higher than expected treasury loss resulted in a marginal cut to our FY23 earnings estimate. However, we expect SBIN to report a strong earnings progression right from 2QFY23, resulting in 29% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/17% in FY24.

Outlook

SBIN remains one of our conviction Buy in the sector. SBIN remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We revise our TP to INR625 (1.2x FY24E ABV and INR202 from subsidiaries).

