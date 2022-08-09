Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 620: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India

SBI core earnings at Rs108bn surpassed estimates by 13% mainly driven by lower provisions although core PPoP was a miss led by lower NII and higher opex. Loan growth at ~16% YoY was ahead with strong offtake in IBG and domestic retail. Outlook on corporate is better as Rs1.2trn worth loans are in pipeline. Bank expects credit momentum to continue in FY23 and is targeting a loan growth of ~12% YoY. Due to seasonality, slippages spiked QoQ from 0.6% to 1.65% mainly led by SME, agri and retail while SMA 1&2 also increased. However, Rs28bn of slippages and Rs20bn of SMA 1&2 are already recovered. With credit costs expected to remain benign i.e. below 1% in FY23/24E, core ROE could scale up to ~16% in FY24E.

Outlook

We maintain multiple at 1.4x on core FY24 ABV with SOTP based TP of Rs600. Retain BUY.

