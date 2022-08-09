English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 620: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India


    SBI core earnings at Rs108bn surpassed estimates by 13% mainly driven by lower provisions although core PPoP was a miss led by lower NII and higher opex. Loan growth at ~16% YoY was ahead with strong offtake in IBG and domestic retail. Outlook on corporate is better as Rs1.2trn worth loans are in pipeline. Bank expects credit momentum to continue in FY23 and is targeting a loan growth of ~12% YoY. Due to seasonality, slippages spiked QoQ from 0.6% to 1.65% mainly led by SME, agri and retail while SMA 1&2 also increased. However, Rs28bn of slippages and Rs20bn of SMA 1&2 are already recovered. With credit costs expected to remain benign i.e. below 1% in FY23/24E, core ROE could scale up to ~16% in FY24E.


    Outlook


    We maintain multiple at 1.4x on core FY24 ABV with SOTP based TP of Rs600. Retain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #State Bank of India
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.