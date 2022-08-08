English
    Buy State Bank of India target of Rs 615: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India


    SBI is a public sector bank and also the largest bank in India with a balance sheet size of over ~ Rs 50 lakh crore. Strength in retail portfolios and best operating metrics in the PSU banking space • Large subsidiaries, strong outlook adding value to the banks.



    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.2x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 192/share to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 615 from Rs 605 earlier.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    State Bank of India - 080822 - ic

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
