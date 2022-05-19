Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 606: Geojit

Geojit's research report on State Bank of India
State Bank of India is the India’s largest bank. The bank operates 22,224 branches globally and has a vast network of 63,906 ATMs/CDMs. It provides a wide range of financial services, such as insurance, credit cards and asset management, through its subsidiaries. Advances rose by 11.6% YoY lead by robust growth in retail portfolio 15.1% YoY growth. Deposits grew by 10.6% YoY • Net Interest Income (NII) improved 9.0% on YoY basis, even as the bank continues to build on its loan book steadily. Meanwhile, NIM remained largely flat, growing just 8bps sequentially to 3.12%. PAT up 41.3% YoY. SBI reported decent performance with reduction in slippages and NPAs, alongside building a strong portfolio with digital strategy back on track. We hereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a rolled forward target price of Rs 606 using the SOTP methodology.
Outlook
Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 606 using the SOTP methodology.
