    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 606: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 606 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

    "India's specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Geojit's research report on State Bank of India


    State Bank of India is the India’s largest bank. The bank operates 22,224 branches globally and has a vast network of 63,906 ATMs/CDMs. It provides a wide range of financial services, such as insurance, credit cards and asset management, through its subsidiaries. Advances rose by 11.6% YoY lead by robust growth in retail portfolio 15.1% YoY growth. Deposits grew by 10.6% YoY • Net Interest Income (NII) improved 9.0% on YoY basis, even as the bank continues to build on its loan book steadily. Meanwhile, NIM remained largely flat, growing just 8bps sequentially to 3.12%. PAT up 41.3% YoY. SBI reported decent performance with reduction in slippages and NPAs, alongside building a strong portfolio with digital strategy back on track. We hereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a rolled forward target price of Rs 606 using the SOTP methodology.



    Outlook


    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 606 using the SOTP methodology.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
