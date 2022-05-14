 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on State Bank of India

SBI is a public sector bank and also the largest bank in India with a balance sheet size of over ~ RS 54 lakh crore. Strength in retail portfolios and best operating metrics in the PSU banking space • Large subsidiaries, strong outlook adding value to the banks.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~1.1x FY24E ABV (from 1.2x) and subsidiaries at ~RS 186 per share to arrive at a revised target price of RS 605 from RS650 earlier.

May 14, 2022
