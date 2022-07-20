Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India
SBIN continues to strengthen its Balance Sheet and improve return ratios. The focus remains on building a superior loan book, while maintaining strong underwriting as evident in lower stressed assets and higher PCR. This has aided in a sustained turnaround in operating performance and will drive return ratios to long-term average and possibly higher. With a high share of floating-rate loans at 75%, the bank remains well-placed to ride the rising interest rate environment. While Retail helped clock growth in loans in recent quarters, the bank is witnessing a sharp recovery in Corporate book, reflected by a improving utilization ratios. SBIN reported further improvement in asset quality, with PCR improving to 75% (93% in the corporate book). Controlled restructuring (1.1%), lower SMA pool (13bp), and 100% coverage on the SR portfolio provide comfort and would keep credit costs in check (estimate credit cost to remain controlled at 1% in FY24).
Outlook
SBIN reported a RoE of 13.9% in FY22 - the highest since FY16. With several enablers in place, it appears well positioned to surpass the 15% RoE threshold in FY23 and FY24. We maintain our conviction BUY rating with a TP of INR600.
