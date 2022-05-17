English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India


    SBIN reported a 41% YoY growth in PAT at INR91.1b, aided by steady NII growth and controlled provisions, even as OPEX stood elevated, resulting in a miss in operating performance. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved by 53bp/32bp QoQ to 4%/1% as slippages remained controlled, further supported by recoveries and upgrades. Restructured book remained in check at 1.1%, while the SMA pool fell 15% QoQ to INR35.4b (13bp of loans). We largely maintain our earnings and expect a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24. SBIN remains one of our preferred picks in the sector.


    Outlook


    We estimate credit cost to moderate to 0.9%, enabling 28% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We expect SBIN to deliver a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24. The bank remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We revise our TP to INR600/share (1.2x FY24E ABV + INR195 from its subsidiaries).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.