Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on State Bank of India

SBIN reported a 41% YoY growth in PAT at INR91.1b, aided by steady NII growth and controlled provisions, even as OPEX stood elevated, resulting in a miss in operating performance. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved by 53bp/32bp QoQ to 4%/1% as slippages remained controlled, further supported by recoveries and upgrades. Restructured book remained in check at 1.1%, while the SMA pool fell 15% QoQ to INR35.4b (13bp of loans). We largely maintain our earnings and expect a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24. SBIN remains one of our preferred picks in the sector.

Outlook

We estimate credit cost to moderate to 0.9%, enabling 28% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We expect SBIN to deliver a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24. The bank remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We revise our TP to INR600/share (1.2x FY24E ABV + INR195 from its subsidiaries).

