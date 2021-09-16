MARKET NEWS

English
Buy State bank of India: target of Rs 534: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on State bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 534 in its research report dated September 15, 2021.

Broker Research
September 16, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on State bank of India


State Bank of India (SBI) has pleasantly surprised by keeping asset quality under control during the Q1FY22. Slippages (2.6-2.7% annualised) were higher sequentially, but in line with expectations and better than many private sector banks. In addition, the bank indicated strong recovery in July/August. SBI has a healthy provision cover of 86% (including AUCA) as of Q1FY22. The capital adequacy ratio at 13.66% (Tier-I capital at 11.3%) is comfortable and with the government’s majority holding, capital and liquidity will not be an issue. Net interest margin (NIM) at 2.92% and RoA at 0.6%, are at sub-optimal levels. Normalisation of credit cost and pick up in credit growth should boost RoA and RoE going ahead. SBI’s subsidiaries are performing well. Valuations are attractive too, adjusting for subsidiary valuations of Rs. 156/share.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on the stock with revised SOTP-based price target of Rs. 534, valuing the standalone bank at 1.3x FY23 adjusted book value.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:24 pm

