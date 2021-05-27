MARKET NEWS

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 510: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 27, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on State Bank of India


Q4FY21 Net interest income improved 18.9% YoY, aided by strong liability franchise, deposits growth outpaced credit growth and better asset quality management. Operating profit came in at Rs. 19,700cr (+6.7% YoY; +13.7% QoQ) despite of higher employee costs on account of wage revision, Increase in DICGC premium and waiver of account management fee; PAT rose 80.2% YoY to Rs. 6,451cr. Slippage ratio at 1.18%, among the best with fresh slippages at Rs. 28,564cr in FY21 (vs. Rs. 49,647cr in FY20). Personal retail slippages at Rs. 3,287cr; ratio at 0.44% in FY21 with low risk & resilient portfolio.



Outlook


Backed by well-diversified loan portfolio and strong balance sheet with lower exposure to high risk sectors, we believe that the banks’ valuation remains attractive and hence we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 510 based on SOTP valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 27, 2021 04:07 pm

